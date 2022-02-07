STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row: Students with headscarves given separate classroom at college in Kundapur

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor came down heavily on this action by the college administration

Published: 07th February 2022 05:21 PM

Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were again denied entry to the premises.

Earlier, students who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs were denied entry to the premises (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Though hijab wearing students at the Women's Government PU College in Udupi continued to stay outside the classroom on Monday, those in Government PU College, Kundapur were accommodated inside, but were asked to sit in a separate classroom.

Coming down heavily on this action by the college administration, Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, ''Breaking news from Karnataka, or heart-breaking news? Since when is religious segregation permitted in our country for secular activities like general education? Does this college have no copy of the Constitution? (sic)."

ALSO READ: Hijab row: Karnataka CM Bommai appeals for harmony, says will act according to HC directions

Students coming to colleges in Udupi and Kundapur are more divided over the hijab issue with both sides -- one demanding the hijab and another opposing it -- unable to reach a compromise so far to resolve the issue harmoniously.

A member of the teaching staff in a college in Udupi said that when the hijab row first emerged in the Women's Government PU college in Udupi, the videos of the incident were widely shared on social media platforms. These videos are provoking students in other colleges, he observed.

