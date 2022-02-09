We don't encourage Allah-hu-Akbar or Jai Shri Ram inside campus: Karnataka education minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh courted controversy a day after students wearing saffron stoles heckled a burqa-clad girl student by alleging the girl was the first to provoke by shouting Allah-hu-Akbar.

Speaking to reporters, Nagesh said the girl, who was all alone, was seen shouting Allah-hu Akbar to the group of men in the incident at the PES Arts, Science and Commerce College in Mandya. "When she was shouting, none of the men gheraoed her. They were standing at a faraway place," he said.

The minister went on to add that the "state government in Karnataka neither encourages students to chant Jai Shri Ram or Alla-hu-Akbar."

The New Indian Express had reported how the burqa-clad student, who was walking towards her classroom from the parking area, was intimidated by the students raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Irked by this, the girl responded by chanting 'Allah-hu-Akbar' and was later escorted away by the college staff to prevent any untoward incident.

When asked about students hoisting the tricolour flag inside college campus at Shivamogga, Nagesh said there are a few leaders who want to take advantage of the situation. "All schools and colleges cannot hoist the National flag other than August 15 and January 26," he added.

The education minister's statements came on a day when Justice Krishna S Dixit of the Karnataka High Court referred the matters pertaining to the hijab row to the Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi for constituting a larger bench to hear them. This was after hearing the arguments of the petitioners' counsel as well as the Advocate General on the issue.

"All these matters have given rise to certain constitutional rights in the light of some aspects of personal law. The judgments of three high courts have been cited and more than half a dozen judgments of apex courts have also been referred to. This matter was very passionately argued yesterday by both the sides for some time from which the judge has benefited," Justice Dixit said in the order.

"Considering the enormity of importance of the questions that are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put in the hands of the Chief Justice to consider if a larger bench can be constituted on the subject matter," Justice Dixit added.

Protests spread to Kolkata

The day also saw the hijab controversy spread to Kolkata after a group of around 300 Muslim students of Aliah University’s Park Circus campus took out a protest march wearing hijab and holding placards expressing their solidarity.

The protesting students walked along the roads at Park Circus seven-point crossing holding placards displaying slogans Hijab Amar Sangbidhanik Adhikar (Wearing hijab is my constitutional right) and Rakta Chai Rakta Nao, Amader Adhikar Phiriye Dao (If you want take my blood, give me my rights).

"Wearing hijab is my constitutional right and no one can snatch it. We will be coming to the institution wearing hijab. We all are with the girls in Karnataka," said Shabnam Banu, a student of the university.

Protests near schools and colleges banned in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru city police have prohibited gathering or protesting within a radius of 200 metres around schools and colleges for two weeks.

"It has been noticed that in certain parts of the state, in the last few days, protests and agitations have been held in connection with strict enforcement of schools/colleges uniform rules. In some places, these protests have led to violence, disturbing public peace and order. Since the possibility of similar agitations/protests being held in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out, it is very essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order in Bengaluru city. Therefore, it is considered appropriate to restrict the holding of protests, agitations for and against the strict implementation of the schools/colleges uniform rules in the city," Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant stated in the prohibitory orders.