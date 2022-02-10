Manchester United star Paul Pogba shares video of 'Hindutva mob harassing Muslim girls wearing Hijab' on Instagram

By Online Desk

One of the most influential footballers of the era, Paul Pogba shared a video alleging the 'Hindutva mob of harassing Muslim girls wearing Hijab to college in India' on Instagram stories.

The Manchester United playmaker, who has over 51 million followers on Instagram, shared a video of the ongoing Hijab issue that's created a tense situation across many schools in Karnataka.

Video from Sagar, Karnataka shared by @paulpogba on instagram. pic.twitter.com/LtVbXWAbSA — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday orally said it will restrain students and all stakeholders from insisting on wearing any religious garment, either the headscarf or saffron shawl, till the final verdict is reached.

A full bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi indicated this before concluding the hearing on Thursday of the batch of petitions filed by students from Udupi questioning the state government's order prescribing uniform in school and college.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government has declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges across the state for the next three days in order to avoid any further unrest among students over the hijab row.

The hijab row that started at a college in Udupi district has quickly spread to most parts of the state, including Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Hubballi, Hassan, Kolar, Kodagu and Kalaburgi.

Students wearing hijabs and saffron shawls and groups supporting them resorted to protests. As the situation was getting out of control, many colleges declared holidays even before the government made the announcement.

Violence erupted across the state with incidents of stone-throwing, heckling of a girl wearing hijab, hoisting of a saffron flag on college premises, and a large number of students wearing hijabs and saffron shawls taking to streets being reported from many places.

The row turned into a law and order situation, even as the Karnataka High Court started hearing petitions challenging college managements’ decision to disallow girls wearing hijab from attending classes.

The violence-hit the education system even as it was returning to normal and offline classes had started just a few days ago. The students have taken to the streets at a time when they should be preparing for exams, which are two months away.

