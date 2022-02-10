STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester United star Paul Pogba shares video of 'Hindutva mob harassing Muslim girls wearing Hijab' on Instagram

Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba shared a video of the ongoing Hijab issue that's created a tense situation across many schools in Karnataka.

Published: 10th February 2022 07:59 PM

Manchester United star Paul Pogba shared a video alleging the 'Hindutva mob of harassing Muslim girls wearing Hijab to college in India'.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba shared a video alleging the 'Hindutva mob of harassing Muslim girls wearing Hijab to college in India'. (Photo | AP and PTI)

One of the most influential footballers of the era, Paul Pogba shared a video alleging the 'Hindutva mob of harassing Muslim girls wearing Hijab to college in India' on Instagram stories.

The Manchester United playmaker, who has over 51 million followers on Instagram, shared a video of the ongoing Hijab issue that's created a tense situation across many schools in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday orally said it will restrain students and all stakeholders from insisting on wearing any religious garment, either the headscarf or saffron shawl, till the final verdict is reached.

A full bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi indicated this before concluding the hearing on Thursday of the batch of petitions filed by students from Udupi questioning the state government's order prescribing uniform in school and college.

ALSO READ: Teacher, Muslim student beaten as hijab row protests turn violent in Karnataka

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government has declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges across the state for the next three days in order to avoid any further unrest among students over the hijab row.

The hijab row that started at a college in Udupi district has quickly spread to most parts of the state, including Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Hubballi, Hassan, Kolar, Kodagu and Kalaburgi.

Students wearing hijabs and saffron shawls and groups supporting them resorted to protests. As the situation was getting out of control, many colleges declared holidays even before the government made the announcement. 

ALSO READ: No religious garments in educational institutions till final verdict, says Karnataka HC

Violence erupted across the state with incidents of stone-throwing, heckling of a girl wearing hijab, hoisting of a saffron flag on college premises, and a large number of students wearing hijabs and saffron shawls taking to streets being reported from many places.

The row turned into a law and order situation, even as the Karnataka High Court started hearing petitions challenging college managements’ decision to disallow girls wearing hijab from attending classes.

The violence-hit the education system even as it was returning to normal and offline classes had started just a few days ago. The students have taken to the streets at a time when they should be preparing for exams, which are two months away.

(With Inputs From ENS)

