Teacher, Muslim student beaten as hijab row protests turn violent in Karnataka

By IANS

BENGALURU: Shocking details are emerging from the widespread incidents of violence from across Karnataka on Tuesday in the backdrop of hijab row.

The miscreants have attacked a teacher with iron rods causing severe head injuries to him in Bagalkot district. BJP MLA Haratalu Halappa stood as a mute spectator even as a student was beaten up by a mob in Shivamogga district.

Manjunath Naik (30), a school teacher has been attacked with iron rods by miscreants in Banahatti town of Bagalkot district after the violence erupted following students protest.

ALSO READ: Hatred for Muslims normalised in India: Omar Abdullah over Karnataka 'hijab' row

"I was crossing the road when a group of people attacked me with iron rods on my head. I couldn't realize what was happening," a bleeding Manjunath Naik explained to media persons.

He was taken to hospital by the police later. The situation is still tense in Banahatti town and the police has made elaborate arrangements to avoid any incident of violence.

In another incident, BJP MLA Haratalu Halappa remained a mute spectator even as the violent mob attacked a student. The incident happened when Halappa visited Sagar District Hospital to inquire about injured students in the stone pelting and lathicharge incident.

ALSO READ: Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga after stone pelting incident outside college

A large number of student groups have been stationed at the entrance of the hospital. The student groups tried to pour out complaints to Halappa. Hindu as well Muslim students raised slogans and condemned each other. Meanwhile, the incident took a violent turn when the saffron shawl cladding students suddenly attacked a student who was raising slogans in support of hijab.

Even as violence was unfolding before him, MLA Halappa did not make any attempt to stop the crowd involved in violence. The video has gone viral and drawing sharp reactions from the public.

In yet another incident in Mandya district, a hijab wearing college student had to bear the brunt of the anger of hundreds of students at PES College.

ALSO READ: Unrest in Banahatti after few Hindu students demanded Muslim counterparts to enter college without hijab

The students started raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram as soon as they spotted a hijab wearing student. Angered by this, the young woman raised the slogan of 'Allah hu Akbar'. The mob got more angry by this and started following the lady, raising the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' more vigorously.

C.B. Ryshyanth, Superintendent of Police of Davanagere district where prohibitory orders are clamped till Wednesday evening stated that, the police department has taken suo motu complaint of the violence that has taken place in Davanagere and Harihara twin cities.

"CCTV footage is available. Whoever is involved will not be spared. We don't make any arrests unnecessarily. I request people not to come out of their houses," he stated.

Siddaramaiah, the Opposition leader has slammed the ruling BJP government for the situation in the state. He said, the provocative statements by the Home and Education Ministers are responsible for the present situation in the state. The issue could have been solved at the local level in the initial stages. Now the ruling government is in a helpless state, he chided.

Meanwhile. K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj charged that Congress is behind the hijab crisis in the state for vote bank politics.

Karnataka HC adjourns hearing, requests students and public to maintain peace

In view of the tension prevailing inside and outside the campuses of several educational institutions in the state amid the hearing on pleas relating to the hijab row, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday requested the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity.

"The court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue in the public at large and hopes the same would be put to practice," Justice Krishna S Dixit observed in the interim order passed while adjourning the hearing to Wednesday.

This was after Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted that there is a lot of tension at the campuses of several institutions, even though the court was hearing the arguments of both the sides in an important matter like this and that should be halted. In support of his submission, he read out the judgment passed by the apex court on the farmers' agitation.

ALSO READ: Students divided in Karnataka as hijab row spirals

Then senior advocate Devadutta Kamat, appearing for the petitioners-students, argued broadly in agreement with the submission of Advocate General. However, he opposed the blanket order against all agitators who are not party to the petition.

After having heard the counsel for the parties and pending further hearing, Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the interim order.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions about the hijab row including one petition in which students questioned the order passed by the state government on February 5 prescribing the uniform in school and college campuses.

Tension spreads to other colleges in Karnataka, government announces three-day holiday

To avoid any further unrest among students over the hijab row, the Karnataka government has declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges across the state for the next three days.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate."

ALSO READ: Hijab row a conspiracy to poison young minds, says Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar

The day started with high drama outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in Udupi after students arrived wearing saffron turbans and shawls to counter students who arrived wearing the hijab.

When students demanded that they be allowed to wear the hijab inside the classroom, the college conveyed that they are in the process of implementing the dress code and declared a holiday for the next few days.

(With Inputs From ENS)