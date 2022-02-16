STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hijab row: Students wearing headscarves denied entry as colleges reopen in Kodagu

While colleges in Madikeri reopened on Wednesday without any commotion over the hijab row, it was otherwise in colleges across Kushalnagar, Shanivarsanthe and Nellihudikeri

Published: 16th February 2022 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Students of Bharathi Vidyasamsthe (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Nearly 100 students wearing the hijab stayed away from classes and returned home after being denied entry to schools and colleges.

While colleges in Madikeri reopened on Wednesday without any commotion over the hijab row, it was otherwise in colleges across Kushalnagar, Shanivarsanthe and Nellihudikeri. Nearly 100 students of various colleges including Nellihudikeri Pre University College and Bharathi Vidyasamsthe in Shanivarsanthe returned home after being barred from entering the college premises with headscarves.

ALSO READ: Six students who first demanded permission to wear hijab remain absent from classes in Udupi

The Nellihudikeri PU College has a total strength of 50 students. However, 34 students stayed away from classes as they were not allowed inside the college with a hijab. The students of Bharathi Vidyasamsthe requested the institution to allow entry with a hijab. They said they were not allowed to get out of the house without the hijab and had been advised not to remove the headscarves by their families. “Hijab and education are both important to us,” they requested.

Meanwhile, students of Karnataka Public School in Nellihudikeri stayed away from classes for the third consecutive day amid the hijab row. The taluk education officer Hemanth visited the school even as many parents of the girls requested entry into the institution with headscarves that were matching the uniforms. However, the official requested the families to obey the interim court order even as nearly 30 students returned home. These students were, however, served milk from the school management and the students also studied outside the classrooms for a while.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab row Madikeri Kodagu
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp