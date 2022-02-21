Karnataka hijab row: Bengaluru Police extends Section 144 near schools, colleges till March 8

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the protests over the hijab row, the Bengaluru city police have prohibited gathering or protesting within a radius of 200-metre around the schools and colleges for two more weeks.

As Karnataka witnessed several demonstrations over the issue last week, the government was forced to declare holidays for high schools and colleges till last Friday. As a preventive step, Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant has issued prohibitory orders on Wednesday banning all kinds of protests near educational institutions in the city till March 8.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Amid Hijab row, now BJP demands Gayatri Mantra recital at BMC schools

Further, under section 144(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the police commissioner has prohibited gathering or protest of any kind within 200-meter radius from the gates of schools, PU colleges, Degree colleges, or other similar education institutions across Bengaluru city.