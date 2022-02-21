STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka hijab row: Bengaluru Police extends Section 144 near schools, colleges till March 8

As Karnataka witnessed several demonstrations over the issue last week, the government was earlier forced to declare holidays for high schools and colleges till last Friday.

Published: 21st February 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Policemen near a school in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the protests over the hijab row, the Bengaluru city police have prohibited gathering or protesting within a radius of 200-metre around the schools and colleges for two more weeks.

As Karnataka witnessed several demonstrations over the issue last week, the government was forced to declare holidays for high schools and colleges till last Friday. As a preventive step, Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant has issued prohibitory orders on Wednesday banning all kinds of protests near educational institutions in the city till March 8.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Amid Hijab row, now BJP demands Gayatri Mantra recital at BMC schools

Further, under section 144(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the police commissioner has prohibited gathering or protest of any kind within 200-meter radius from the gates of schools, PU colleges, Degree colleges, or other similar education institutions across Bengaluru city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka hijab row Bengaluru Section 144
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp