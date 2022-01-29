No night curfew in Karnataka from January 31, pubs and restaurants to operate at 100% capacity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to relax the COVID-19 norms in Karnataka from January 31. Based on the report from Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), CM Basavaraj Bommai has decided to withdraw the night curfew orders from January 31. Schools have also been permitted to reopen from Monday in the state capital and other cities.

“We have good news for the public. From January 31, there won’t be a night curfew,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, briefing reporters after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with experts.

The Karnataka Chief Minister reviewed the pandemic situation with health officials and senior bureacrats on Saturday and allowed pubs, bars and restaurants to function with 100% capacity from Monday. It may be noted that restaurant and pub owners had repeatedly submitted requests to the state government requesting relaxations as the night curfew was impacting their business and livelihoods.

“They are now 100 per cent open,” Ashoka said.

Meanwhile, Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, “Physical classes from 1 to 9 were stopped due to the third wave. From Monday, all classes will open in compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour.” The standard operating procedure in Bengaluru will be the same as the other districts. “If any positive case is found, only that particular class will be closed, not the entire school. All children in that class will be tested for covid. Depending on the total number of positive cases, the deputy commissioner will decide on how long a school should be closed - three or five days,” Nagesh explained.

However, the state government has permitted swimming pools, cinema theatres and gyms to function at 50 percent capacity only.

The government further increased the cap on the number of guests at functions like marriages. “For marriages, we’re increasing the cap on guests from 200 to 300 in an open space, and from 100 to 200 in a closed space,” Ashoka said.

However, the ban on cultural festivals and political meetings will continue. The existing rule of allowing only 50 people inside temples at a time will also remain. Also, Sevas are allowed. Meanwhile, Ashoka informed that government offices that were asked to function at 50 percent strength will return to full attendance.