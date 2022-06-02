Karnataka on alert as Hindu activists insist to perform 'puja' in Jamia masjid

By IANS

MANDYA (Karnataka): Authorities in Karnataka are on high alert as some activists of Hindu organisations said that they will 'enter' Jamia masjid in Srirangapatna in Mandya district, on June 4 and perform puja there.

The Hindu organisations have also decided to approach the court to demand a survey of the masjid along the lines of the Gyanvapi mosque. They have given calls on social media and in various events to participate in the 'Srirangapatna Chalo' programme.

Sources said that the authorities are waiting for instructions from the government as to how to handle the devotees who may try to enter the masjid and perform 'puja' there.

The district authorities have already beefed up the security in and around the Jamia masjid. They are also contemplating clamping prohibitory orders from June 3 and extending it to June 4.

ALSO READ | Temple under Malali mosque? Mangaluru court starts hearing plea

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal leaders, who are at the forefront of the 'Srirangapatna Chalo' movement, have said that since the district authorities have not responded to their request, they are going ahead with their plan.

The mosque authorities have already expressed apprehension and made appeals to the government to protect it.

Built by Tipu Sultan in 1786-87, Jamia mosque is also called as Masjid-i-Ala and is located inside the Srirangapatna fort. The mosque has three inscriptions that mention nine names of Prophet Mohammad.

The Narendra Modi Vichar Manch organisation, which had made submissions to the authorities for a survey of the mosque, said that they strongly believe that the Jamia masjid was built after razing down a Hanuman temple. They quote B. Lewis Rice, a British historian, archaeologist and educationist, in his report to the Archaeological Survey of India in 1935, had mentioned a Hanuman temple on Page number 61.