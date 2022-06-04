Kalaburagi: Ill-fated bus falls into 20-ft deep ditch, kills seven

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI/HYDERABAD: The driver of the ill-fated bus that caught fire killing eight people on board allegedly hit a goods vehicle while trying to overtake a vehicle, hit a roadside culvert and veered off the road to fall into a ditch about 20 feet deep. The diesel tank of the bus got damaged in the incident triggering the fire.

Locals to the rescue

Police said locals broke window panes of the bus, allowing a few passengers to exit from the vehicle, while seven remained trapped in the flames and were burnt alive. When the Express correspondent visited the spot at 9 AM, the area was full of smoke, making it difficult for the police and fire personnel to reach the bodies. It was at about 11.30 AM when two cranes lifted the bus (Orange AC Bus).

Bodies charred beyond recognition

All the seven bodies were completely charred beyond recognition. They were identified since all of the passengers were known to each other. Forensic experts who were summoned to retrieve mortal remains will be sending the viscera for DNA test to ascertain the identities of the deceased. Both the drivers of the bus and goods vehicle were safe, but the cleaner of the goods vehicle sustained fractures and has been admitted to hospital. According to police, Arjun had booked 28 seats for his family and friends for the trip and they were to reach Hyderabad on Friday morning at 10 AM.

