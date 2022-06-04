STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kalaburagi: Ill-fated bus falls into 20-ft deep ditch, kills seven

According to police, Arjun had booked 28 seats for his family and friends for the trip and they were to reach Hyderabad on Friday morning at 10 AM.

Published: 04th June 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

A photo clicked by the family members in the bus just before the accident, at a beach in Goa

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI/HYDERABAD: The driver of the ill-fated bus that caught fire killing eight people on board allegedly hit a goods vehicle while trying to overtake a vehicle, hit a roadside culvert and veered off the road to fall into a ditch about 20 feet deep. The diesel tank of the bus got damaged in the incident triggering the fire.

Locals to the rescue

Police said locals broke window panes of the bus, allowing a few passengers to exit from the vehicle, while seven remained trapped in the flames and were burnt alive. When the Express correspondent visited the spot at 9 AM, the area was full of smoke, making it difficult for the police and fire personnel to reach the bodies. It was at about 11.30 AM when two cranes lifted the bus (Orange AC Bus). 

Bodies charred beyond recognition 

All the seven bodies were completely charred beyond recognition. They were identified since all of the passengers were known to each other. Forensic experts who were summoned to retrieve mortal remains will be sending the viscera for DNA test to ascertain the identities of the deceased. Both the drivers of the bus and goods vehicle were safe, but the cleaner of the goods vehicle sustained fractures and has been admitted to hospital. According to police, Arjun had booked 28 seats for his family and friends for the trip and they were to reach Hyderabad on Friday morning at 10 AM.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalaburagi road accident
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp