Karnataka parents demand Modi make use of friendship with Russia to evacuate students

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: Parents of two other students from Chalageri village of Haveri district, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make use of his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin to open the Russian border for Indian students for evacuation.

A total of three students from Chalageri village of Ranebennur were studying medicine in Kharkiv city and they were stranded in the city after Russia declared war on Ukraine. One of them, Naveen Gyanagoudar, 21, was killed in a shell attack on Tuesday.

After the death of Naveen, the parents of the other two students - Suman Shridhar Vaishyar and Amit Venkatesh Vaishyar are in tension as their kids are also in the same city where Russian forces entered.

Shridhar Vaishyar, father of Suman, said hundreds of Indian students have been stranded in Kharkiv for the last few days, but the Indian embassy is not able to evacuate them. Prime Minister Modi should put pressure on Putin to open the Russian border, which is about 35 km from Kharkiv city, for stranded Indian students for evacuation.

He also said they have met and given letters to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi and other leaders to take immediate steps to evacuate stranded students. But there is no progress and one of the students from Theri village itself was killed in the attack, he said.

Venkatesh Vaishyar, father of another student Amit said, we have only one son and he is studying Ukraine. The government should make use of its friendship with Russia to stop the war for a day to evacuate all stranded students.

“If anything happens to my son, I will commit suicide writing the names of union minister Pralhad Joshi and MP Udasi for not responding to their demand”, he added.

Parents of all three students from the village said they have been making phone calls, even their kids also called MP Udasi, but he is not answering the phone calls.

"Even after seeing the messages on WhatsApp, he is not calling back to speak to our kids," they alleged.