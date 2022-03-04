STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boost for honey farmers in Karnataka budget but coffee growers say their demands ignored

While a few constant demands of residents of Kodagu – especially coffee growers – have gone unaddressed, the district has still received a few considerations in the state budget

Published: 04th March 2022

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: "Honey farming will receive a boost in the district through the funds allocated in the state budget. Overall, the budget points at development and is pro-farmer," said Kodagu MLA Appachu Ranjan.

While a few constant demands of residents of Kodagu – especially coffee growers – have gone unaddressed, the district has still received a few considerations in the state budget. Rs 5 crore has been declared in the state budget for the promotion of Kodagu and Jamboti honey. Alongside Kodavas, the district has an increased population of Are Baashe community, who have been sanctioned a research centre at Mangaluru University. Further, Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the Kodava community. The state has also allocated Rs 100 crore to Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu district for installation of railway fences to control the elephant menace.

Nevertheless, the coffee sector in the district has failed to find any place in the state budget. “The main hope for Kodagu in the state budget was declaration of free electricity supply to up to 10 HP pump sets in coffee estates. However, this has not been sanctioned despite several requests. Another important aspect was establishment of Kodava Development Board, which has gone unaddressed in the state budget,” said Dr S Kaverappa, former chairman of the coffee board.

MLC Veena Achaiah said the budget has disappointed residents of Kodagu. “Establishment of Sports University and the Kodava Development Board have not found any place in the state budget. There are many weaker sections indigenous to the district and they have not received any support in the budget. Establishment of Kodava Development Board was the need of the hour to ensure development and protection of the Kodava community. But this has been ignored despite several requests from residents.”

