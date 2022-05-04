Year after oxygen tragedy in Chamarajanagar, kin of 12 victims yet to get relief

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A year after the oxygen tragedy that killed 36 patients at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital that drew the attention of the nation, the victims are still running from pillar to post seeking justice. This has put the affected families into a deep financial crisis and they have nothing to fall back on to make their ends meet.

Of the 36 families that lost their family members, 12 have not got any compensation from the government, though they have knocked on the doors of netas and babus for relief and even a temporary job to feed their families. As the government came under criticism over the tragedy, it appointed the Legal Services Authority Committee headed by High Court Judge N Venu Gopal to probe deaths and the panel submitted a report to the high court. The government paid compensation to 24 families and denied it to the rest, saying the victims were not Covid infected and had comorbidities.

These families are disputing the government’s claim and are seeking a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, a temporary job and free education to children. A few appeared before the Justice BA Patil Commission, which conducted a public hearing over the Chamarajanagar tragedy in Mysuru and heard grievances of the people. They had pointed fingers at then Deputy Commissioner MR Ravi, Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri, the Medical College Dean, the DHO and the District Surgeon for the tragedy.

BJP Raitha Morcha member Mallesh, who met the Patil commission, alleged that the civil servants’ adamant attitude led to the tragedy. Siddarajamma, a mother of two children, who lost her husband, is pleading for a temporary job. She said they are not paid the compensation as the government said he did not have Covid. “Why are they denying us justice when my husband died gasping for oxygen at midnight,” she asked. She said the government that assured relief and justice has betrayed her family.

Jyothi of Bisalavadi said her family too did not got relief from the government as officials declared her husband Covid negative. “Why did they admit and put him on a ventilator when he was not Covid-positive? We are thankful to JSS Seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji for giving free education to our two children,” she said.Chamarajanagar MLA Puttaranga Shetty charged the government with failing to pay relief to the kin of the dead. Over a dozen families have been denied compensation, he added.He urged the government to make the commission report public and to act against the Health Minister, the DCs and others if they are found guilty. “I have also demanded compensation on many occasions, but in vain,” he said.