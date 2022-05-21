7 dead on spot 5 injured in road mishap near Dharwad

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Seven people died on the spot after the vehicle (cruser) they were traveling turned turtle after hitting a tree. The incident was reported late Friday night on Mansur to Benkankatti road near Nigadi in Dharwad district.



Superintendent of police P Krishnakanth said that the deceased are from Benakankatti village. The deceased Annanya (14), Harish (13), Shilpa (34), Nelavva(43), Madushree (20), Maheshwarayya (11) and Shambulingayya (44) were heading towards Mansur to Benkankatti after attending a function in Mansur village. The driver might have lost control over the vehicle and resulted in an untoward incident, said the officer.

The five injured passengers are being treated at the KIMS hospital in Hubballi. "The vehicle has hit the tree and turned turtle. The exact reason for the accident is being investigated. More details of the deceased are awaited," he added.

A police source said that of the injured people three of them are severely injured and the rest of them are out of danger. After attending an engagement programme they were returning to their village. A case has been registered at Dharwad rural police station and the investigation is going on.