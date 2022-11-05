Aerospace industry on path to become self-reliant: IAF chief  VR Chaudhari

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian aerospace industry is witnessing unprecedented growth towards becoming self-reliant, said Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Aircraft Systems and Testing Establishment (ASTE), he said it is important to highlight government policies which aim to support the incorporation of advanced technologies, give impetus to domestic manufacturing, and enhance public-private partnership and the overall indigenous component in the defence sector.

During the event, an International Flight Test Seminar (IFTS) was inaugurated by the IAF chief. He stressed the necessity for self-reliance in the field of military aviation. He emphasised the need to learn lessons from previous experiences and constructively seek opportunities for enhancing efficiency.

For over five decades, ASTE has contributed towards integration and developmental projects to induct and absorb niche aerospace/defence technologies. Its flight test crew has participated in the design, and development programme of Saras MK-II and Hansa NG, among other complex aircraft upgrades and weapon integration programmes. To commemorate the occasion, a special cover of the India Post was released by the IAF chief, read a note from the Defence Ministry.

