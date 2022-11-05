Home States Karnataka

Aerospace industry on path to become self-reliant: IAF chief  VR Chaudhari

For over five decades, ASTE has contributed towards integration and developmental projects to induct and absorb niche aerospace/defence technologies.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

VR Chaudhari

ASTE Commandant Air Vice Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (right) presents a memento to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in Bengaluru on Friday     

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian aerospace industry is witnessing unprecedented growth towards becoming self-reliant, said Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

 Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Aircraft Systems and Testing Establishment (ASTE), he said it is important to highlight government policies which aim to support the incorporation of advanced technologies, give impetus to domestic manufacturing, and enhance public-private partnership and the overall indigenous component in the defence sector.

During the event, an International Flight Test Seminar (IFTS) was inaugurated by the IAF chief. He stressed the necessity for self-reliance in the field of military aviation. He emphasised the need to learn lessons from previous experiences and constructively seek opportunities for enhancing efficiency.

ALSO READ | Female Agniveers in IAF from next year: Air Chief VR Chaudhari

For over five decades, ASTE has contributed towards integration and developmental projects to induct and absorb niche aerospace/defence technologies. Its flight test crew has participated in the design, and development programme of Saras MK-II and Hansa NG, among other complex aircraft upgrades and weapon integration programmes. To commemorate the occasion, a special cover of the India Post was released by the IAF chief, read a note from the Defence Ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VR Chaudhari Indian aerospace industry
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp