Karnataka mulls startup park, six high-tech cities in six months

CM Bommai announced that six new high-tech cities will be built in Hubballi, Dharwad, Mysuru, Central Karnataka, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru, within a period of six months.

Published: 16th November 2022 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Modi and Bommai during the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bommai. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big push to the startup ecosystem, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced plans to set up a startup park near the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, in the next six months.

The state-of-the-art park will boast specialisations in emerging technology, including agri-tech, climate tech and deep tech, which will boost the startup sector in the city, state and country.

Speaking at the silver jubilee edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit, Bommai also announced that six new high-tech cities will be built in Hubballi, Dharwad, Mysuru, Central Karnataka, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru, within a period of six months. These cities will promote knowledge, technology and innovative ideas for the state's development.

In this context, he highlighted, "We have been facing a lot of challenges. The globe is shrinking... Resources are dwindling."

ALSO READ | India using tech as weapon in war against poverty: PM

Meanwhile, Bommai launched the Karnataka Research, Development and Innovation Policy on the occasion.

IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that companies with diverse set of product portfolios within the ESDM ecosystem are keen to set up their manufacturing units in Karnataka, with a sum investment size of around Rs 36,804 crore.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty.

The PM was inaugurating the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022. He cited a few friendly measures that the country has undertaken to help the poor, such as Svamitva Scheme (use of drones), Jan Dhan Aadhar Mobile (JAM) Trinity etc.

PM Modi observed, "Innovation is important. But when backed by integration, it becomes a force. Technology is being used to end silos, enable synergy and ensure service. On a shared platform, there are no silos."

