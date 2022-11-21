Home States Karnataka

Mysore: Dalit youth drink water from tanks, decry untouchability

Published: 21st November 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 05:07 PM

A message being put up in Heggotara village of Chamarajanagar taluk by Dalit youth stating that the tank water is meant for all.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Just days after members of an upper caste community in Heggotara village of Chamarajanagar taluk cleaned a mini-water tank with gomutra after a Dalit woman drank from it, Dalit youth on Sunday went around the village, drinking water from all such mini-reservoirs to decry the practice of untouchability and discrimination. 

The youth, accompanied by the police, were led by Chamarajangar Tahsildar Basavaraj and Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Mallikarjun.

Also, a message was painted on the tanks, making it clear that they are meant for public use and anyone can drink water from them.

The officers held a meeting with community leaders, who said the entire village should not be blamed for the misdeeds of a few people. 

The officials said that based on a complaint filed by Giriappa, a case invoking the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act will be registered against Mahadevappa, who is an accused in the case.

The officers told the leaders that there should be no communal disturbance in the village in the future, and the Dalit youth were made to drink water from the tanks to send out a strong message of social harmony. 

Minister orders probe into gomutra ‘cleansing’

District in-charge minister V Somanna, who visited Chamarajanagar on Sunday, said he came to know about the incident from the authorities on Saturday evening. “I immediately called social welfare department authorities to get information. I have directed the deputy commissioner to probe the incident and take action against the culprits involved in the heinous crime. It is a regretful incident,” he said.

The incident occurred on Friday, when some Dalits from Sargur in HD Kote taluk had arrived at the village to attend a wedding.

After the ceremony, they were walking towards the bus stand when a woman drank water from the tank on Lingayat Beedhi (street). A resident of the area called others and they all berated the woman for sullying water in the tank. After she left the village, the residents drained all the water from the tank and cleaned it with gomutra.

