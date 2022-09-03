Home States Karnataka

Actor Sudeep appointed brand ambassador for Karnataka govt's cattle adoption scheme

The actor has decided not to charge for being ambassador of the scheme aimed at encouraging adoption by the public for the purpose of rearing cattle in cow shelters.

Published: 03rd September 2022

Kannada film actor Sudeep

Actor Sudeep during a an event in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has appointed Kannada star Sudeep as the brand ambassador for its ‘'Punyakoti Dattu Yojana', cattle adoption scheme.

The announcement was made by Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan in a set of tweets on Friday, on the occasion of Sudeep's birthday.

"Actor and Director Kiccha Sudeep has been appointed as ambassador to promote and publicise the Punyakoti cattle adoption scheme of our department which is implemented to promote people's partnership in cow conservation. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him." Chavan tweeted.

The minister also said that the actor has decided not to charge for being the ambassador of the scheme, which is aimed at encouraging adoption by the public for the purpose of rearing cattle in 'goshalas' (cow shelters).

Sudeep is known for his remarkable role in films such as ‘'Pailwan', ‘'Eega (Makkhi)', ‘'Vikrant Rona', '‘Sparsha', ‘'Huchcha', and ‘'No 73 Shanthi Nivasa'.

