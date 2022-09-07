Infosys enters five-year collaboration with Spirit AeroSystems to boost aero structural services

Home States Karnataka

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

BENGALURU: IT services major Infosys on Wednesday announced a five-year agreement with Spirit AeroSystems, the manufacturer of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defence platforms and business or regional jets.

The IT company will collaborate to provide aerostructure and systems engineering services for product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programs, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the US, UK, France, Malaysia and Morocco.

As part of this engagement, Infosys said it will offer end-to-end product development services, including design engineering, sustaining engineering, systems engineering, stress engineering, manufacturing engineering, and repair and maintenance. 

“Our longstanding collaboration with Infosys means we are well-positioned to co-innovate on critical stages of product development. This strategic agreement will leverage mutual synergies to accelerate the development of sustainable aerostructures and services across our commercial and aftermarket business segments,” said Sean Black, Senior VP and Chief Engineer, Engineering and Technology, Spirit AeroSystems.

Infosys collaborates with 7 of the top 10 global aerospace companies.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive VP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “Aerospace and defence organisations need to rapidly reinvent their digital foundation."

The company has been investing in aerostructure engineering and next-gen technologies like artificial intelligence and the cloud.

