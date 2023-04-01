Home States Karnataka

K'taka polls: BSY rules out Siddaramaiah's Varuna constituency for son, jostles for Shikaripura

While former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that Vijayendra would contest from Shikaripura, a safe seat, Vijayendra seems to be nursing other ambitions.

Published: 01st April 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

BY Vijayendra

BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra surrounded by his followers during his visit to Mysuru on Friday |  Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said his son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra will contest from the Shikaripura Assembly segment and not Varuna. This comes a day after the former CM had hinted that Vijayendra could contest from Varuna against former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Yediyurappa said there is pressure on Vijayendra to contest from Varuna, but “he has to contest from Shikaripura in Shivamogga. There is no question of him contesting from Varuna. He will contest from Shikaripura which was my constituency.” 

Vijayendra is said to be keen on contesting from Yediyurappa’s Shikaripura constituency. He has already finished a tour of the constituency which is presently represented by Yediyurappa. From April 2, he will be touring again and meeting voters and the party workers.

After Congress announced Siddaramaiah as its candidate from Varuna, saffron party leaders are mounting pressure on the top brass to field party state vice-president BY Vijayendra against the AHINDA leader, to ensure a tough contest.

Siddaramaiah had tasted defeat in Chamundeshwari in his home turf Mysuru in the last Assembly elections, which came as a huge embarras­sment.

Saffron party leaders are planning another drubbing for the Congress Legislature Party leader by trying to field Vijayendra, who enjoys the support of young leaders.

Vijayendra missed the ticket last time against Dr Yathindra, Siddaramaiah’s son. Although he appears hopeful this time, he is tight-lipped about any developments that could mar his prospects. “With Siddaramaiah’s entry, Varuna has gained much prominence. A decision is yet to be taken about my candidacy by the high command,” Vijayendra clarified.

ALSO READ | In Varuna, Vijayendra may contest against Siddu: BS Yediyurappa

While former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that Vijayendra would contest from Shikaripura, a safe seat, Vijayendra seems to be nursing other ambitions.

ALSO READ | Karnataka polls: Why Varuna is a safe constituency for Siddaramaiah

Vijayendra took part in an event in Mysuru, and on the sidelines chaired a meeting of local leaders to get a sense of the situation. However, Yediyurappa is against taking any risk and prefers Shikaripura to Varuna for his son. Sources said a seer of a prominent mutt in the region has told Yediyurappa not to allow Vijayendra to contest from Varuna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa BY Vijayendra Varuna constituency
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp