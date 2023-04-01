K'taka polls: BSY rules out Siddaramaiah's Varuna constituency for son, jostles for Shikaripura

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said his son and BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra will contest from the Shikaripura Assembly segment and not Varuna. This comes a day after the former CM had hinted that Vijayendra could contest from Varuna against former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Yediyurappa said there is pressure on Vijayendra to contest from Varuna, but “he has to contest from Shikaripura in Shivamogga. There is no question of him contesting from Varuna. He will contest from Shikaripura which was my constituency.”

Vijayendra is said to be keen on contesting from Yediyurappa’s Shikaripura constituency. He has already finished a tour of the constituency which is presently represented by Yediyurappa. From April 2, he will be touring again and meeting voters and the party workers.

After Congress announced Siddaramaiah as its candidate from Varuna, saffron party leaders are mounting pressure on the top brass to field party state vice-president BY Vijayendra against the AHINDA leader, to ensure a tough contest.

Siddaramaiah had tasted defeat in Chamundeshwari in his home turf Mysuru in the last Assembly elections, which came as a huge embarras­sment.

Saffron party leaders are planning another drubbing for the Congress Legislature Party leader by trying to field Vijayendra, who enjoys the support of young leaders.

Vijayendra missed the ticket last time against Dr Yathindra, Siddaramaiah’s son. Although he appears hopeful this time, he is tight-lipped about any developments that could mar his prospects. “With Siddaramaiah’s entry, Varuna has gained much prominence. A decision is yet to be taken about my candidacy by the high command,” Vijayendra clarified.

While former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that Vijayendra would contest from Shikaripura, a safe seat, Vijayendra seems to be nursing other ambitions.

Vijayendra took part in an event in Mysuru, and on the sidelines chaired a meeting of local leaders to get a sense of the situation. However, Yediyurappa is against taking any risk and prefers Shikaripura to Varuna for his son. Sources said a seer of a prominent mutt in the region has told Yediyurappa not to allow Vijayendra to contest from Varuna.

