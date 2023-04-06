Karnataka polls: Amid big three, smaller parties look to make it big in 2023

Chetan MG By

BENGALURU: While the Big 3 — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) — are striving hard to come to power in Karnataka, there are a few other political parties that want to open their account in the May 10 Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, wants to make inroads in Karnataka, especially in urban areas. Though it fielded candidates in all 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru in 2018, voters were not in the party’s favour and as a result, all candidates lost their deposits.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which has a strong presence in coastal Karnataka, contested only three seats but got a vote share of 10.5 per cent in the segments it fought.

This poll season, there are a few new parties which are lined up to make an impact.

Upset over not getting the importance he enjoyed in the BJP earlier, former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy has floated Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, hoping to dent the prospects of the saffron party, particularly in the Kalyana Karnataka.

Also, there are new parties such as Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) Party and actor Upendra’s Uttama Prajakeeya Party (UPP) which are making some noise. While KRS Party has connected with the public through its fight against corruption and maladministration, UPP has drawn the people’s attention through its unconventional approach.

Political observers, however, opine that the voters of Karnataka have always chosen national or large regional parties over small and new political outfits.

“Ideologies of parties play a key role in their existence. Many come up with the ideology of fighting corruption but they are not major issues for voters during this period. Unless they fill up the ideological gaps that exist, their survival is an impossibility,” said a political expert.

Ravi Krishna Reddy, president, KRS Party, however, said his party would be a disruptive political entity this election. “We are the most visible and active political party on the ground and on social media. In the last three-and-a-half years, we have come a long way and have close to 40,000 paid members. We are completely a crowd-funded party and there is no other party which is as transparent as ours,” he said.

“There is an overwhelming response from people, who are impressed with the campaigns we have organised. KRS members will contest from all 224 constituencies. I am confident that we will make an impact,” Ravi Krishna said, adding that the party will also play a big role in ensuring a free and fair election.

