100 taluks may be declared drought-hit in Karnataka: Agriculture Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is likely to declare more than 100 taluks as drought-hit in view of a severe shortage of rainfall. Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy told reporters on Friday that a crop survey is being conducted across the state and officials have been instructed to submit a report by August 30. By September, the government is expected to announce a list of drought-hit taluks as per the guidelines of the Centre.

Around 130 taluks are facing a drought-like situation. “We cannot declare them drought-hit without conducting the crop survey. Officials are conducting the survey across the state and once it is done, we will send a report to the Centre. We will get a clear picture in the first week of September,” he said. On whether the government will go for cloud seeding, the minister said the earlier initiatives in this regard have not given positive results.

The minister, who held a review meeting with officials, said sowing has been completed on 79% of the targeted land with good rains initially.

‘35,000 farmers to get crop compensation of Rs 35.9 crore’

Though there is no shortage of seeds or fertilizers, farmers might face crop loss for want of rain now. “Wherever there are irrigation facilities such as reservoirs, borewells and farm ponds, farmers may not face problems. Only those depending on the rain are in distress. If we get good rains in the next week, at least 50% of the standing crops can be saved. But, we see no such signs,” he said.

The minister said that compared to previous years, ragi sowing has been completed only on 3.5 lakh hectares of land, tur dal on 2.5 lakh hectares, green gram on 2.27 lakh hectares, groundnut on 92,000 hectares and sunflower on 71,000 hectares.

“Crops have been affected in many taluks for want of rain. Under the crop insurance scheme, over 35,000 farmers from 194 gram panchayats in Bagalkot, Gadag, Belagavi and Tumakuru will get a compensation of Rs 35.9 crore,” he said.

The minister said nodal officers have been appointed to visit all districts to get first-hand information on the drought situation. “I will start a district-wise tour to interact with farmers on August 29 from Chitradurga.

Karnataka in the right direction

When asked about Tamil Nadu’s petition in the Supreme Court for the release of Cauvery water, Cheluvarayaswamy said the state’s technical and legal team is very strong. “We are moving in the right direction on the issue. We are committed to farmers’ welfare and pursuing the case seriously. At the recent all-party meeting, leaders of opposition parties were happy with the government’s action. But they oppose the government’s move just because they are in the opposition. We will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon with an all-party delegation,” he said.

