Sewage stench drives students of government school out of classrooms in Karnataka's Hallur

The plot behind the school belongs to one Mohammed Ghouse. Sanitary and other waste from his house flows into the plot which is blocked from all sides. 

The open drain near Hallur Higher Primary School.

MUNDGOD (UTTARA KANNADA): Students of the Government Higher Primary School at Hallur near Mundgod have been attending classes in the open for the past three years. The stench emanating from an open plot near the school has forced them to do so.

The school remains shut as classes are held away from it. “We couldn’t even breathe properly because of the stench. With no steps taken to relocate the drain, we requested the teachers to conduct classes outside,” said a student.
 

Students taught outside

Headmaster Nagaraj Kalakond said the school has four teachers and two guest teachers. The plot behind the school belongs to one Mohammed Ghouse. Sanitary and other waste from his house flows into the plot which is blocked from all sides. 

“We complained to him many times. But he did nothing. We even brought the matter to the notice of the tahsildar and the chief officer of the town panchayat. Even they did nothing. We have had enough of this,” he said.

He said many students have left the school. “We had 200 students earlier. But now we have 120 students.”
Chandrashekar B, the chief officer, said the private layout behind the school has no drains. “At the most, I can divert the sewage. We will do it soon,” he added.

