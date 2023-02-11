'Vote for JD(S) is a vote to Congress': Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Karnataka

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Congress and the JD(S) "can never do good" to Karnataka and claimed that "a vote for JD(S) is a vote to Congress."

Addressing a mammoth gathering mostly comprising of BJP voters at the golden jubilee celebrations of Campco in Puttur, Shah urged people to support the saffron party in the upcoming assembly elections, stating that voting for BJP will lead to the emergence of a "new Karnataka" and a "new India" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The senior BJP leader attacked the opposition parties by claiming that Congress and JD(S)believed in Tipu Sultan while the BJP believed in Rani Abakka. "When I have come here, let me ask you (people). Should people vote for the JD(S) and Congress who believe in Tipu or the BJP which has faith in Rani Abbakka?" Shah asked people.

He also alleged that the Gandhi family has made Karnataka their ATM and accused both Congress and JD(S) as corrupt which can't do good to people. "Karnataka can proper only under BJP rule," he claimed.

Shah said while Congress released Popular Front of India (PFI) workers from jail, PM Modi banned the outfit. "Karnataka can be safe only in the BJP regime and under Modi's leadership. Modi made the country safe by finishing terrorism and naxalism. Congress and JD(S) were against abrogation of Article 370 but Modi stood the ground and stopped the bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

While showering praises on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was also present at the event, Shah also commended former CM BS Yediyurappa's regime. "Farmers' welfare happened under Yediyurappa's rule and the whole country remembers it," he said.

Listing the achievements of the incumbent government in Dakshina Kannada, the union Home minister said that initiatives have been taken to generate hydrogen power, install a plastic park, develop Mangaluru as a start-up hub etc. "A separate ministry for fisheries and cooperation, Pradhan Mantri Matsyagandha scheme, tunnel road in Shiradi Ghat, upgradation of Mangalore Port and MRPl expansion will immensely help the region," he said.

Mangaluru-Gujarat connect

Shah claimed that the people of Gujarat shared a unique and strong bond with Mangaluru through arecanut. While people of Mangaluru shed sweat to grow arecanut, Gujarat people eat supari and shed sweat.

Stating that he watched the superhit Kannada movie 'Kantaara', Shah was all praise for the rich culture and heritage of Karnataka and termed it a sacred land.

He also congratulated Campco on its golden jubilee celebrations and said the successful completion of 50 years by a cooperative organisation is an indication of its leadership's honesty in serving farmers.

Shah said that funds were allocated in the union budget for setting up two lakh multi-dimensional PACS at the panchayat level and added that the move will benefit the farming community.

