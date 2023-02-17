Home States Karnataka

Yadgir water contamination: Karnataka Lokayukta takes up suo moto proceedings post TNIE report

As per Section 58 of the Karnataka Grama Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, it is the basic function of the Grama Panchayat (GP) to maintain and monitor water supply schemes within the GP area. 

Published: 17th February 2023 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

All 1,01,905 households and 254 villages of Burhanpur are now getting potable drinking water through taps | Express

Image used for representational purpose| Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Based on the report "2 died, 34 fell ill after drinking contaminated water in Yadgir" published a day ago in The New Indian Express, the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil has taken up suo moto proceedings and ordered a probe into the matter, besides seeking an explanation from the concerned authorities. 

As per Section 58 of the Karnataka Grama Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, it is the basic function of the Grama Panchayat (GP) to maintain and monitor water supply schemes within the GP area. 

"It is the duty and obligation of the GP to provide safe drinking water. Failure on the part of concerned authorities in not provide safe drinking water, not only amounts to a violation of fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution but also amounts to maladministration within the meaning of Section 2 (1) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act”, Justice Patil said in the order passed on Friday.  

However, as seen in the report, there was failure/negligence on the part of concerned authorities in providing safe drinking water to the villagers of Anupur. 

Justice Patil directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Director of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat and the Executive Officer of Taluk Panchayat, Gurumitkal, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) and the president of Anupur GP, Yadgir District, to examine the issues raised in the news report, and take the necessary steps to provide pure and safe drinking water to the village forthwith. He has also asked for a report to be submitted on or before March 1, 2023. 

These officers are also directed by the Lokayukta to disclose the details of the officers/officials responsible for the incident and also the compensation paid to the legal heirs of the deceased and the steps taken to provide treatment.

Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Yadgir has directed to conduct an investigation by personally visiting the village and issuing a notice to the CEO, Taluk Panchayat, Gurumitkal and PDO, Anupur GP, along with a report on or before March 1, 2023. The Superintendent of Police should also collect the names and service particulars of the CEO, Executive Officer and PDO and submit the same, the Lokayukta ordered.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Lokayukta water contamination Yadgir
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp