Yadgir water contamination: Karnataka Lokayukta takes up suo moto proceedings post TNIE report

BENGALURU: Based on the report "2 died, 34 fell ill after drinking contaminated water in Yadgir" published a day ago in The New Indian Express, the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil has taken up suo moto proceedings and ordered a probe into the matter, besides seeking an explanation from the concerned authorities.

As per Section 58 of the Karnataka Grama Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, it is the basic function of the Grama Panchayat (GP) to maintain and monitor water supply schemes within the GP area.

"It is the duty and obligation of the GP to provide safe drinking water. Failure on the part of concerned authorities in not provide safe drinking water, not only amounts to a violation of fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution but also amounts to maladministration within the meaning of Section 2 (1) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act”, Justice Patil said in the order passed on Friday.

However, as seen in the report, there was failure/negligence on the part of concerned authorities in providing safe drinking water to the villagers of Anupur.

Justice Patil directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Director of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat and the Executive Officer of Taluk Panchayat, Gurumitkal, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) and the president of Anupur GP, Yadgir District, to examine the issues raised in the news report, and take the necessary steps to provide pure and safe drinking water to the village forthwith. He has also asked for a report to be submitted on or before March 1, 2023.

These officers are also directed by the Lokayukta to disclose the details of the officers/officials responsible for the incident and also the compensation paid to the legal heirs of the deceased and the steps taken to provide treatment.

Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Yadgir has directed to conduct an investigation by personally visiting the village and issuing a notice to the CEO, Taluk Panchayat, Gurumitkal and PDO, Anupur GP, along with a report on or before March 1, 2023. The Superintendent of Police should also collect the names and service particulars of the CEO, Executive Officer and PDO and submit the same, the Lokayukta ordered.

