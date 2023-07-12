Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru double murder horror: Three held for brutally killing MD, CEO of tech company

The three men have been identified as the main accused Shabarish alias Felix (27), along with Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26).

Published: 12th July 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

BENGALURU: Three men, including the main accused, were arrested on Wednesday a day after the gruesome double murder of two senior executives of a private firm here, police said.

Amruthahalli police arrested three people involved in the murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd. at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, a residential area here, on Tuesday evening.

The three men have been identified as the main accused Shabarish alias Felix (27), along with Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26). The accused had barged into the Aeronics office and hacked to death company CEO Vinu Kumar (40) and MD Phanindra Subramanya (36).

Armed with daggers, they stormed into the office and attacked Subramanya in the presence of employees. As Kumar rushed to his rescue, he too was assaulted with the sharp weapons, according to police.

After they fled the spot, the employees rushed the injured to the hospital where the victims succumbed to their injuries.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru double murder horror: MD, CEO of tech company killed by ex-employee

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained but police suspect that business rivalry was the reason for the brutal crime.

Felix was a former employee of the firm who had started his own venture after resigning recently. He had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business.

Police said more details will follow after a thorough investigation.

TAGS
Amruthahalli police Bengaluru double murder horror
