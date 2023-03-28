Karnataka: Slugfest over violent quota protest by Banjaras; BJP, Congress blame each other

By PTI

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: A political slugfest erupted between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday over a protest by Banjaras that turned violent at Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, with both parties holding each other responsible for it.

Four police personnel were injured in Shikaripur on Monday, when thousands of people of the Banjara community were protesting against the state government's decision on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes, turned violent.

Some window panes of former Chief Minister and Shikaripura MLA B S Yediyurappa's house, were damaged in stone pelting.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar alleged "internal conspiracy" in the BJP as the reason for stone pelting on Yediyurappa's house; while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit back stating that there is evidence to prove that Congress people were behind it and the violence was systematically planned.

"What is he (Shivakumar) saying? Congress is conspiring everywhere. Those who have been caught locally are all from the Congress. They are Congress leaders- what does D K Shivakumar have to say about it?" Bommai said in response to a question.

"Congress leaders have been caught on camera. The (Banjara) community people did not know anything, they (Congress) have spread false news that the community will be removed from the SC list and they were instigated. It was systematically planned after a meeting the previous night. I'm saying this with evidence," he added.

State Home Minister Araga Jananendra too alleged that some parties were trying to gain political mileage, and police are inquiring into those involved in the incident and the "politics" was behind it.

"The incident in Shikaripura is unfortunate, this has happened due to misconception by some people who were incited. One cannot expect innocent people to indulge in such acts.

I have information that some people with political intention were behind the incident, inquiry is on in this regard," he said "Those involved in four to five other cases are behind this incident. Innocent people were incited. Indulging in stone pelting on police, on the residence of Yediyurappa is not right. Everyone has to maintain peace," he said.

He said Yediyurappa has requested not to take action against anyone for stone pelting at his house, but added that the police were attacked; two to three of them are in hospital. "Arson was created by taking law into hands. Police have brought the situation under control."

The Cabinet on Friday had recommended a 6 per cent internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5 per cent for SC (Right), 4.5 per cent for touchables (Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha, Kuruma etc) and 1 per cent for others.

The recommendation will be sent to the union government.

A section of Scheduled Castes has been demanding internal reservation alleging that only a few influential sub-castes were taking away a majority of the benefits while many communities were still marginalised.

Commenting on Monday's incident in Shikaripura, Shivakumar claimed that the reason for stone pelting on Yediyurappa's house is BJP's internal politics, to finish him off politically.

"Yediyurappa is not CM, he is not part of the government. The Chief Minister (Bommai) has created a big confusion on the reservation issue. Now BJP and Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) want to bring him to the centre stage, in a way he (Shah) conceded neglecting him (Yediyurappa), so he had recently visited his house for breakfast. There are a lot of internal things," he said.

If stones were pelted on CM's house or those in power, it is different, as it would have been seen as an expression of anger, but pelting stones on Yediyurappa's house means an internal fight, Shivakumar claimed.

Also targeting the government on its decision to scrap the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and distribute it equally among the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, Shivakumar alleged the move was made "without a Backward Class commission report".

"We won't accept it, our government will come to power after 40 days, we will scrap it," he declared.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah commenting on violence and attack on Yediyurappa's house said, someone from the BJP would have done it, Yediyurappa himself has said the incident might have been the result of some misconception, and has not blamed the Congress.

Banjaras have been opposing internal reservations since the beginning, he said.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy commenting on the violence said, the BJP government created such a situation, they will have to rectify it.

Reservation should not be given for the sake of politics or vote as wrong decisions will create rift between the communities, he said, "I appreciate Muslim community, had they come to streets against the government's decision of scrapping their 4 per cent reservation under OBC list it would have worsened the situation. It is low-level politics by BJP to create bloodshed in the society."

