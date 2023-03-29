Home States Karnataka

BJP, Congress exchange barbs over Banjara community's reservation in Karnataka

He accused CM Basavaraj Bommai of creating confusion over the issue.

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Banjara community members took to the streets to protest against the State Government’s decision on the internal reservation in the Scheduled Castes (SC), Opposition Congress and the ruling BJP leaders were engaged in a political slugfest over the issue. 

State Congress president DK Shivakumar said internal differences in the BJP resulted in protests outside former CM BS Yediyurappa’s residence in Shikaripura on Monday. He said it was okay if stones were pelted at the CM’s residence or the residences of those in power, but Yediyurappa’s house was targeted due to an internal fight within BJP.

He accused CM Basavaraj Bommai of creating confusion over the issue. There should not be any change in the reservation for Muslims and changes made by BJP will be scrapped after the Congress comes to power in 40 days, he said. “It is a foolish move by the Bommai government,” he added. 

ALSO READ | Congress neta among three held for protest at BSY’s house in Karnataka

BJP leaders, including Bommai, hit back by accusing the Congress of instigating the protest. It was caught on camera by the police that the local Congress leaders were involved in the protests at the former CM’s residence, the CM said. “It was a well-planned conspiracy by the Congress leaders and they tried to misguide people by telling them that the community will be removed from the Scheduled Castes,” the CM said.  

