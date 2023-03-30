Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls announcement: Villagers in Koppal upset about delay in multi-crore water project

The lift irrigation project which aimed to bring drinking water to 20 villages of Yelburga taluk from River Krishna was supposed to be launched on Wednesday by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Published: 30th March 2023 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

tap water water tap drinkinh water

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

The implementation of model code of conduct (MCC) in Karnataka after the election commission announced the dates of polling and results, has extended the launch of work on multi-crore drinking water project for villagers in Koppal district.

The lift irrigation project which aimed to bring drinking water to 20 villages of Yelburga taluk from River Krishna was supposed to be launched on Wednesday by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. But the programme was cancelled at the last minute after MCC was implemented. The cancellation of the programme has also cost the district administration. 

Sources confirmed to The New Indian Express that Rs 50 lakh was earmarked for the programme and most of the amount had to be paid for pendal, stage and other contractors. 

As the election commission announced the polling dates, the administration had to inform the invitees not to come for the event. The BJP party workers who were planning to come from different parts of Koppal, Ballari and Hosapete had to cancel their trips after being alerted by the local leaders. 

"We have been waiting for the drinking water project to be implemented. The government should have virtually inaugurated it so that the work can begin. Now once the monsoon starts the project work cannot be taken up. We have now to wait till the next government is formed and the monsoon season ends for the work to begin. Every summer there is an acute shortage of drinking water. There are at least 20 villages in Yelburga taluk which will benefit when the lift irrigation project is implemented," said a villager from Hagedal village. 

"There have been issues with irrigation water supply as well. But most of the farmers now have borewells and they are managing them. But the drinking water needs are growing every passing year and the successive governments have delayed the project," the villager added. 

Empty stage greets people at Hagedal village in Koppal district as CM Basavaraj Bommai's programme on launching of lift irrigation project was cancelled in the last moment

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Model code of conduct Irrigation project
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp