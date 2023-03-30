Karnataka polls announcement: Villagers in Koppal upset about delay in multi-crore water project

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

The implementation of model code of conduct (MCC) in Karnataka after the election commission announced the dates of polling and results, has extended the launch of work on multi-crore drinking water project for villagers in Koppal district.

The lift irrigation project which aimed to bring drinking water to 20 villages of Yelburga taluk from River Krishna was supposed to be launched on Wednesday by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. But the programme was cancelled at the last minute after MCC was implemented. The cancellation of the programme has also cost the district administration.

Sources confirmed to The New Indian Express that Rs 50 lakh was earmarked for the programme and most of the amount had to be paid for pendal, stage and other contractors.

As the election commission announced the polling dates, the administration had to inform the invitees not to come for the event. The BJP party workers who were planning to come from different parts of Koppal, Ballari and Hosapete had to cancel their trips after being alerted by the local leaders.

"We have been waiting for the drinking water project to be implemented. The government should have virtually inaugurated it so that the work can begin. Now once the monsoon starts the project work cannot be taken up. We have now to wait till the next government is formed and the monsoon season ends for the work to begin. Every summer there is an acute shortage of drinking water. There are at least 20 villages in Yelburga taluk which will benefit when the lift irrigation project is implemented," said a villager from Hagedal village.

"There have been issues with irrigation water supply as well. But most of the farmers now have borewells and they are managing them. But the drinking water needs are growing every passing year and the successive governments have delayed the project," the villager added.

Empty stage greets people at Hagedal village in Koppal district as CM Basavaraj Bommai's programme on launching of lift irrigation project was cancelled in the last moment.

