Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet

BENGALURU: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls at an event in Bengaluru on Monday, making a host of promises topping which was the provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.

The manifesto or the vision document was released by the BJP's national president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

The ruling party, in all, made 16 promises in its vision document which promised to launch the 'Poshana' (nutrition) scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna-Siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.

The announcement comes at a time when the Congress party has levelled allegations against the BJP over the merging of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) with Amul.

In the manifesto, BJP has said they will provide three free gas cylinders in the month of Ugadi, Ganesha Habba and Deepavali to all BPL card holders.

Also, in an announcement similar to the one in the run-up to the Gujarat and Uttarakhand Assembly polls last year, the BJP promised to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka on the basis of the recommendations of a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose.

The manifesto also speaks about Atal Ahaara Kendra in every ward at all municipal corporation limits where they have assured to provide affordable meals. According to them, this is expected to help auto and cab drivers along with food delivery persons.

Underlining its commitment to the healthcare sector, the BJP said it will strengthen the public healthcare infrastructure in the state through 'Mission Swasthya Karnataka' by establishing one Namma clinic, equipped with diagnostic facilities, in every ward of municipal corporations. "Additionally, we will also provide a free annual master health check-up for senior citizens," the party stated in the vision document.

"We will develop Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as 'State Capital Region', and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program - centered around Ease of Life, cohesive transportation networks and enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation," the manifesto said.

The manifesto further promises the farming sector which is expected to get double income. The promises comprise of setting up of new 1000 farmers' produce organisations (FPOs), including 200 for fisheries. The ruling party has also assured to establish five agri cluster industries, three food processing parks across the state.

They have also promised to keep Rs 3000 crore to desilt 17 rivers and 500 lakes across the state which is also expected to help farmers. A sum of Rs 30000 crore is to be kept as an Agri fund to set up micro storage facilities in Karnataka at various places.

The party promised to launch 'Sarvarigu Suru Yojane' under which the Revenue Department will distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the siteless or homeless beneficiaries.

"We will launch the "Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi" scheme through which we will provide a matching deposit up to Rs 10,000 on 5-year fixed deposits made under the scheme by women of SC, ST households," it added.

Meanwhile, Congress has slammed the ruling government for its manifesto, with Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah stating that the saffron party has released its new manifesto despite failing to fulfill its manifesto promises from 2018.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

Some of the assurances

Eradicate manual scavenging, adopt the Singapore model

5G internet across the state by 2025

Karnataka flood control plan for Rs 1800 Cr

Industry status to the Karnataka Film industry

Set up a special police wing - Karnataka state wing against religious fundamentalism and terror

Fill up 100 per cent sanctioned posts in government sector

Free annual health master check up for senior citizens

Convert BMTC buses into EV, more EV charging stations to be set up

Rs 1500 Cr for developing tourism destination at Kalyan Karnataka

Assures to implement uniform civil code

10 lakh housing sites for homeless

Constitute Karnataka Residents Welfare Consultative Committee for apartment dwellers' ease of living

Vishveshwariah Vidya scheme for holistic upgradation of govt schools

(With additional inputs from ANI, PTI)

