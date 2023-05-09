BJP’s Lingayat base intact, will win 135 seats: Yediyurappa  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a Veerashaiva-Lingayat organisation extended support to the Congress for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Lingayat strongman and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that the voters of the community will continue to support the BJP. He expressed confidence in the BJP returning to power by winning 135 seats.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Yediyurappa said that the Congress was trying to instigate the Lingayats against the BJP. “This will not work. When they (Congress) were in power, they tried dividing the community. Now that they are not in power, they are indulging in the politics of appeasement. Those who tried to break the Lingayat community are speaking about it... they do not have any moral right,” the former CM said.

#WATCH | 100% Lingayat Community is with us. Congress is trying their level best to create some problems but almost all Lingayats Swamis are with us and told me that they will support BJP: Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/5RmaWh42n6 May 8, 2023

The BJP leader said that he became the CM with the blessings of all communities. On the issue of reservation, he said that the State Government has increased reservationss for SCs/STs. “Over 80% of people from these communities are supporting the BJP. When I was the CM, I presented farmers’ budgets and distributed free pump sets to farmers and increased pensions. We have not indulged in caste politics” he said.

