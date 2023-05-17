Karnataka Chief Minister post: DK Shivakumar may get a chance to prove his strength

But AICC is unlikely to agree as the team of observers, led by former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, has already collected the opinion of MLAs in Bengaluru on May 15 and also submitted a report to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Some MLAs had marked in the ballot that they would leave the decision on the chief minister to the party's high command. Now, these MLAs would support Shivakumar, sources told TNIE. However, sources close to Siddaramaiah said they have nearly 100 legislators in their favour and their leader would be the obvious choice for the top post.