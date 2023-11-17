Murder of four of family in Karnataka's Udupi: Victim's father slams Air India Express

By Express News Service

UDIPI: The recent murder of four members of a family at Tripathi Nagara near Nejar has sent shock waves in the state. Police have arrested an Air India Express employee Praveen Arun Chougule for murdering Hasina (48) and her children Afsan (23), Aseem (12), and Aynaz (21).

Aynaz was an air hostess with the Air India Express.

In an interaction with a TV channel, the father of Aynaz, Mohammed Noor said that he is pained by the way in which the Air India Express management treated the family after the brutal murders.

''They have not even called us or expressed their anguish over the incident. What kind of employee (Praveen Arun Chougule) do they recruit? Had they done the background check of Praveen Chougule before recruiting him? What safety the passengers would have had in the flight as he was a senior crew member with the company,'' Mohammed Noor said.

Meanwhile, Udupi district in-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the victims' house on Friday and expressed her pain over the incident. Family members further said that they were not aware of such an employee working with Aynaz as her colleague.

On November 12, the accused Praveen Arun Chougule (39) had entered Aynaz's house and allegedly hacked her to death along with other family members who rushed to her aid during the assault.

