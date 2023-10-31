Global Kodava summit to unite the community from across the globe

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A Global Kodava Summit aims to unite the Kodava community under a single roof and highlight the culture, traditions, and crises faced by the community. Several members of the community in the district fear that the culture, traditions, and practices of the Kodavas are at stake and will soon vanish.

The summit will host various cultural programmes, exhibitions, and seminars to preserve the unique practices of the Kodavas. It will be hosted by the Connecting Kodavas Trust and will be held on December 29 and 30 in Madikeri.

The summit is the fruit of efforts taken by the trust for several years. “Since 2017, the Connecting Kodavas forum has been involved in collecting details of every Kodava clan from the nook and corner of the district,” said Niran Nanjappa, one of the core members of the Connecting Kodavas Trust.

Meanwhile, volunteers have visited all the villages in the district to document details of the roots of the various Kodava clans.

“As per our research, over 1,000 Kodava clans are in existence. Many other clans have vanished. A few clans have just two members and the biggest clan has over 650 members. All these details are documented and will be revealed during the summit that is likely to witness participation from 20,000 to 25,000 people,” Niran Nanjappa added.

“During our research, we have found several anecdotes relating to the roots, practices and evolution of the Kodava clans. We have insights into the issues that led to the vanishing of several clans too. All these anecdotes will be shared to ensure that the community flourishes and our culture is preserved,” he opined.

“After the summit, we also plan to release websites for each clan so that the members of the clan can track their lineage,”Niran Nanjappa added.

Funds of nearly Rs 3 crore are being spent for the event that has garnered support from all the Kodava Samajas including the Samajas established abroad.

Alongside seminars, the Global Kodava Summit will also have demonstrations of the various practices, architecture, and ancestral history of the community as well as interactive workshops.

The forum also aims to establish a model village in the near future across five to six acres of land to highlight the uniqueness of the community.

