No vets in Karnataka's Gadag to treat cattle falling sick due to summer heat

GADAG: It’s a double whammy for farmers in Gadag district. On the one hand, hundreds of their cattle are suffering from dehydration and other summer-related illnesses, and on the other, there is an acute shortage of veterinary doctors at government vet hospitals in rural and taluk areas. As a result, the farmers are forced to take their cattle to Gadag for treatment which is quite a distance for them.

Many farmers have no choice but to treat their cattle on their own by using traditional methods. They are using natural methods of treatment like applying baking soda for cleaning and providing adequate clean drinking water, among others.

Gadag has been witnessing 40 degrees Celsius for the last two weeks. Foot-and-mouth disease has also been reported among some cattle.

All this is happening at a time when the farmers have completed all cleaning and other agricultural works and are set to begin ploughing in their fields with the help of their cattle. However, the cattle have gone weak due to dehydration.

The shortage of vets is not a new thing as the officials say the vacancies have not been filled for the last four years.

Some farmers can treat minor illnesses but in serious cases, they have to take their cattle to the district hospital in Gadag.