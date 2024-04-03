Karnataka sought aid late, says Shah, CM Siddaramaiah hits back

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka sent a memorandum late to the Centre for funds to tackle drought.

Addressing BJP workers at Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan here, Shah said when Karnataka is reeling under severe drought, people in the government caused a delay in submitting the memorandum by three months. The memorandum is now before the Election Commission, he said, denying the allegation that the Centre refused to release funds to the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda hit back at Shah alleging that he lied blatantly that the state government caused a delay in submitting the memorandum. They claimed that the state submitted three memorandums to the Centre, but no relief came.

Shah said Congress leaders in the state are now politicising the issue in view of Lok Sabha elections. The party in power seems not to be keen on resolving the problems of the people. It is not working for the development of the state. “In Karnataka, the CM is only keen on saving his chair from the DCM,” he added.