No drought aid, Shah has no morality to seek votes: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah amidst his visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday, saying that Shah has no morality to come here and seek vote from the people of the state.
Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the CM questioned that when the Centre has failed to provide drought relief, how can he seek votes? Criticising the delay in releasing drought relief to the state, Siddaramaiah said people will teach the BJP a lesson in the polls.
Responding to allegations made by KRPP MLA G Janardhana Reddy against ministers Nagendra and Santosh Lad, Siddaramaiah questioned the validity of the claims, particularly noting that Reddy’s name was not mentioned in Santhosh Hegde’s report.
He challenged Reddy to take legal recourse if he felt aggrieved. To his son Yathindra’s recent statement about Shah, which attracted notice from the Election Commission, the CM refrained from further comment and said that a response has already been sent.
Mocking former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s statement about the Mandya election being the will of God, Siddaramaiah questioned the consistency of such assertions, especially in light of past political maneuvers. He expressed confidence in the Congress’ performance in the upcoming elections, particularly in the Mandya region.
Addressing concerns about water scarcity in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah assured that the government is actively addressing issues and emphasised the importance of maintaining constitutional integrity to safeguard the interests of marginalised communities. Later in the day, he participated in the induction ceremony of new party workers held at Congress Bhavan, where Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad’s family members, allies and followers joined in large numbers.