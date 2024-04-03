No drought aid, Shah has no morality to seek votes: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah amidst his visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday, saying that Shah has no morality to come here and seek vote from the people of the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the CM questioned that when the Centre has failed to provide drought relief, how can he seek votes? Criticising the delay in releasing drought relief to the state, Siddaramaiah said people will teach the BJP a lesson in the polls.

Responding to allegations made by KRPP MLA G Janardhana Reddy against ministers Nagendra and Santosh Lad, Siddaramaiah questioned the validity of the claims, particularly noting that Reddy’s name was not mentioned in Santhosh Hegde’s report.

He challenged Reddy to take legal recourse if he felt aggrieved. To his son Yathindra’s recent statement about Shah, which attracted notice from the Election Commission, the CM refrained from further comment and said that a response has already been sent.