Karnataka: Boy had enough O2, was in good position, say doctors after rescue operation

Dr Bagwan explained that even if the person falls upside down, he or she can still survive if his posture remains straight without any choking and bends in his or her organs, mainly the neck.

“In the case of the baby, he fell straight with no choking to his neck. This led him to get oxygen to his vital organs, mainly the brain,” he said.

Mentioning the third factor, the doctors said that the boy seemed to have not sustained any head injury, which leads to bleeding or breaking of bones, mainly of ribcage which makes breathing extremely difficult and painful.

“The boy seemed to have not sustained any such major injuries. Moreover, a normal human can survive without water and food for at least three days. In the case of a child, if the baby remains healthy and is not suffering from malnourishment, then the baby can survive for a longer time. The fat reserves of the body started covering into food for humans. In the case of this baby, the rescue operations were completed in less than 30 hours, which helped him come out alive,” the doctor said.

THE 21-HR SAGA

15-month-old Satwik Mujagond falls into an open tubewell at 6:15 pm on Wednesday

His parents notice it at 6:30 pm

Authorities informed, rescue operation starts at 7 pm. Supply of oxygen into tubewell begins

Earthmovers reach the spot at 7:30 pm, digging of parallel trench starts

SDRF, NDRF teams reach the site late night and early Thursday morning, respectively

The operation continues till 2 pm on Thursday with a parallel trench of 21 feet

The rescue personnel faced Basalt rock formation which is very hard to break. This delayed the rescue operation

Finally, after nearly 21 hours of grueling operation, the boy is rescued