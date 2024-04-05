Rameshwaram Cafe blast: After claims of BJP worker link, NIA cautions against disclosing witness identity

NEW DELHI: After a reported claim that a BJP worker was linked to the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast, the anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Friday issued a statement cautioning against the disclosure of witness identities.

The NIA in an official statement said, “The case being a terror incident, any information on the identity of the witnesses may, apart from hampering investigation, may also put at risk the individuals being summoned.”

It further said, “The NIA sleuths are in the process of gathering evidence and information in the case and in this regard it has been summoning and examining all of the acquaintances including college and school time friends of the absconding and arrested accused persons.”

Karnataka’s health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao earlier on Friday alleged that the NIA has detained a BJP worker in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

Though the NIA statement did not directly deny the details of the person, it suggested that the man is a witness in the case and that he was questioned, not detained. It is said that one of the accused in the case bought a second-hand phone from the shop run by the BJP worker in Thirthahalli.

The NIA on March 26 arrested a key suspect Muzammil Shareef in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru. The arrest came after massive raids across multiple locations in three states—Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Muzammil Shareef allegedly provided logistic support to the two other accused.