Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA interrogates school, college mates of accused

SHIVAMOGGA: As part of the ongoing probe into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been summoning and examining all acquaintances, including school and college mates, of the three accused persons.

The terror incident occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe on ITPL Road at Whitefield in Bengaluru on March 1.

The NIA stated in a press release on Friday that as part of the investigation into the terror case, it has identified the accused who carried out the IED blast as Mussavir Hussain Shazib and his co-conspirator as Abdul Matheen Taahaa. Both are residents of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district and remain at large.

Further, as part of investigation, Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa in Chikkamagaluru, who extended logistics support to the main accused, was arrested on March 26 and examined in police custody.

The NIA said that as part of efforts to locate and arrest the absconding accused persons, it conducted searches at 18 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Further, a reward of Rs 10 lakh on each of the absconders was declared on March 29.

The NIA said that in order to gather evidence and information in the case, it has been summoning and examining all of the acquaintances including school and college mates of the three accused. “The case being a terror incident, any information on the identity of the witnesses may apart from hampering investigation may also put to risk the individuals being summoned. Also, unverified news items hamper effective investigations in the case. NIA requests the cooperation of all in the arrest of the absconding accused persons,” the NIA said in the press release.