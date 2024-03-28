Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA arrests key conspirator after raids in three states

In a significant breakthrough in the Rameshwaram Café blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key conspirator, Muzammil Shareef, following extensive raids across 18 locations in three states.
Shareef was reportedly apprehended in Bengaluru and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams conducted crackdowns at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu, and one in Uttar Pradesh, as stated in an official release by the NIA on Thursday.
On March 1, an improvised explosive device concealed in a handbag exploded in the crowded Rameshwaram Café located on ITPL road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, injuring more than nine people, including employees and customers.The explosion also caused property damage.
The NIA took over the case on March 3 and had identified Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain as the main accused, who carried out the blast. Another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taha, has also been identified and is wanted by the agency in other cases. Both individuals are currently on the run, according to the agency.
NIA investigations have revealed that Shareef provided logistical support to the other two identified accused in the case. Raids were conducted at the residences of these three accused, as well as at the residential premises and shops of other suspects. Various digital devices were seized during the searches, along with cash.
The central counter-terrorism agency is exerting all efforts to apprehend the absconding accused and uncover the larger conspiracy behind the blast.