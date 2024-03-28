Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA arrests key conspirator after raids in three states

In a significant breakthrough in the Rameshwaram Café blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key conspirator, Muzammil Shareef, following extensive raids across 18 locations in three states.

Shareef was reportedly apprehended in Bengaluru and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams conducted crackdowns at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu, and one in Uttar Pradesh, as stated in an official release by the NIA on Thursday.

On March 1, an improvised explosive device concealed in a handbag exploded in the crowded Rameshwaram Café located on ITPL road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, injuring more than nine people, including employees and customers.The explosion also caused property damage.