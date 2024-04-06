I.N.D.I.A bloc hugging in Delhi, begging in Kerala, thugging in Karnataka: Smriti

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Family and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani attacked the I.N.D.I.A bloc, stating that that they are “hugging in Delhi, begging in Kerala and thugging in Karnataka.”

The minister, who is currently attending rallies in parts of south India ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, was speaking at an interactive meeting with businessmen in the city on Friday after arriving from Mangaluru.

“Some issues are going on in Wayanad with (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi’s recent nomination. The Left is unhappy with him contesting from the south and has questioned as to why he is not contesting from Uttar Pradesh. However, when the same Left members go to Delhi they are seen hugging him. It has come to this now, hugging in Delhi, begging in Kerala and thugging in Karnataka,” she said adding that all these should not be encouraged and urged voters to support the BJP.

While the minister had several interactions planned in the city with students, media representatives and citizen activist groups, the interaction with the businessmen was the only one that came to fruition. Members from her team said the events were cancelled as the Returning Officers (ROs) did not give permissions in some instances while for some interactions they were withdrawn by the team itself.