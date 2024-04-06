I.N.D.I.A bloc hugging in Delhi, begging in Kerala, thugging in Karnataka: Smriti

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Family and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani attacked the I.N.D.I.A bloc, stating that that they are “hugging in Delhi, begging in Kerala and thugging in Karnataka.”
The minister, who is currently attending rallies in parts of south India ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, was speaking at an interactive meeting with businessmen in the city on Friday after arriving from Mangaluru.
“Some issues are going on in Wayanad with (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi’s recent nomination. The Left is unhappy with him contesting from the south and has questioned as to why he is not contesting from Uttar Pradesh. However, when the same Left members go to Delhi they are seen hugging him. It has come to this now, hugging in Delhi, begging in Kerala and thugging in Karnataka,” she said adding that all these should not be encouraged and urged voters to support the BJP.
While the minister had several interactions planned in the city with students, media representatives and citizen activist groups, the interaction with the businessmen was the only one that came to fruition. Members from her team said the events were cancelled as the Returning Officers (ROs) did not give permissions in some instances while for some interactions they were withdrawn by the team itself.
Addressing women in the late evening gathering, she said women should focus on serious political issues and let go of daily soaps. “I request women that if they want to be taken seriously in politics then they should focus on serious issues. Daily soaps are far away from reality. Only those women who take politics seriously will be able to climb up the social and political ladder.” She added that voting and deciding who you should vote for is a matter of great importance and not “a play of TV serials.”
The minister also attacked the Opposition over their manifesto, released on Friday, alleging that they plan on restoring Article 370 if they come to power. Smriti also alleged that despite the government banning the People’s Front of India (PFI) under the UAPA Act, Rahul Gandhi is accepting support from the organisation. “This is the condition of Congress now that they have to take support from terrorist organisations to win elections,” she said.