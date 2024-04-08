It's young Congress candidates vs veteran BJP leaders in Kitturu Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Five young Congress candidates will take on senior leaders of the BJP in all the five constituencies of Kitturu Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The region will go to the polls on May 7.
The Kitturu Karnataka region with 56 assembly segments has been a heartland of the Lingayats and, expectedly, most of the candidates to enter the fray hail from this community.
The BJP has fielded veterans Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad-Hubballi, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar from Belagavi, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from Gadag-Haveri, former minister Vishveshwar Kageri from Uttara Kannada and senior leader Annasaheb Jolle from Chikkodi.
On the other hand, the Congress is fielding youth leaders Mrinal Hebbalkar from Belagavi, Priyanka Jarkiholi from Chikkodi, Anand Gaddadevarmath from Gadag-Haveri, Vinod Asuti from Dharwad-Hubballi and Anjali Nimbalkar from Uttara Kannada. The 26-year-old Priyanka Jarkiholi is the youngest of the five Congress candidates while the oldest are Anjali Nimbalkar and Gaddadevarmath, both aged 47.
The BJP candidates have vast experience in electoral politics with Shettar winning six assembly elections, Joshi four Lok Sabha polls, Jolle one Lok Sabha election, Kageri three assembly elections and Bommai four assembly elections. All the five have carved a political niche for themselves and held important positions in the party and the government over several decades.
It will be a challenging task for the Congress candidates, especially Priyanka Jarkiholi and Mrinal Hebbalkar who have completed their studies in recent years and entered politics. "Both are young and educated with the ability to deliver in the event of getting an opportunity. The youngsters should be given a chance to work for the development of their constituencies," says Congress leader Laxmi Hebbalkar.
Priyanka Jarkiholi who draws inspiration from her father Satish Jarkiholi says she would devote herself for the development of Chikkodi if she wins. A young politician, she says she is confident of winning the seat as the Congress campaign is getting huge support in her constituency.
Anjali Nimbalkar is a doctor by profession and was MLA of Khanapur for one term. With the support of the large Maratha community, which she belongs to, in Uttar Kannada, Nimbalkar's fight against Kageri is expected to get closer. She switched to Uttar Kannada from Khanapur but is confident of putting up a good show.
Vinod Asuti and Gaddadevaramath also are young leaders who will take on two of the most popular leaders of the BJP, Joshi and Bommai. Internal rifts over the selection of candidates may affect the prospects of both camps here.
All candidates in the five Kitturu Karnataka constituencies have already hit the trail and the campaign is expected to gain pace once the filing of nominations begins.