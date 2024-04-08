It's young Congress candidates vs veteran BJP leaders in Kitturu Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Five young Congress candidates will take on senior leaders of the BJP in all the five constituencies of Kitturu Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The region will go to the polls on May 7.

The Kitturu Karnataka region with 56 assembly segments has been a heartland of the Lingayats and, expectedly, most of the candidates to enter the fray hail from this community.

The BJP has fielded veterans Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad-Hubballi, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar from Belagavi, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from Gadag-Haveri, former minister Vishveshwar Kageri from Uttara Kannada and senior leader Annasaheb Jolle from Chikkodi.

On the other hand, the Congress is fielding youth leaders Mrinal Hebbalkar from Belagavi, Priyanka Jarkiholi from Chikkodi, Anand Gaddadevarmath from Gadag-Haveri, Vinod Asuti from Dharwad-Hubballi and Anjali Nimbalkar from Uttara Kannada. The 26-year-old Priyanka Jarkiholi is the youngest of the five Congress candidates while the oldest are Anjali Nimbalkar and Gaddadevarmath, both aged 47.

The BJP candidates have vast experience in electoral politics with Shettar winning six assembly elections, Joshi four Lok Sabha polls, Jolle one Lok Sabha election, Kageri three assembly elections and Bommai four assembly elections. All the five have carved a political niche for themselves and held important positions in the party and the government over several decades.