569 heat-related illnesses, one heat stroke recorded in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The city’s existing water crisis is further exacerbated by the current heat waves with the state documenting 569 cases of heat-related illnesses, including 367 cases of heat rashes, 131 cases of heat cramps, 70 cases of heat exhaustion, and only one case of heat stroke, as of April 7.

While reports claim 600 heat stroke cases in the state, hospitals in the city including Victoria and Bowring Hospital, apart from other private and government hospitals, when questioned about the number of heat stroke cases, stated that no such instances were reported.

According to data from the health department, the only case of heat stroke involved an 85-year-old man from Mysuru district, with no cases recorded in Bengaluru Urban. “What people confuse with a heat stroke is heat exhaustion, a condition that occurs when the body overheats with symptoms that may include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse,” clarified a health expert.

Simplifying the terms associated with Health-Related Illnesses (HRI), Dr Sheela Murali Chakravarthy, director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital explained, “While experiencing excessive heat can trigger heat stroke, the most serious HRI, which occurs when body temperature escalates to hazardous level, surpassing 40 degree Celsius, are the heat cramps, which are painful muscle spasms that occur if one is too active in hot weather.”