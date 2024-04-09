569 heat-related illnesses, one heat stroke recorded in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The city’s existing water crisis is further exacerbated by the current heat waves with the state documenting 569 cases of heat-related illnesses, including 367 cases of heat rashes, 131 cases of heat cramps, 70 cases of heat exhaustion, and only one case of heat stroke, as of April 7.
While reports claim 600 heat stroke cases in the state, hospitals in the city including Victoria and Bowring Hospital, apart from other private and government hospitals, when questioned about the number of heat stroke cases, stated that no such instances were reported.
According to data from the health department, the only case of heat stroke involved an 85-year-old man from Mysuru district, with no cases recorded in Bengaluru Urban. “What people confuse with a heat stroke is heat exhaustion, a condition that occurs when the body overheats with symptoms that may include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse,” clarified a health expert.
Simplifying the terms associated with Health-Related Illnesses (HRI), Dr Sheela Murali Chakravarthy, director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital explained, “While experiencing excessive heat can trigger heat stroke, the most serious HRI, which occurs when body temperature escalates to hazardous level, surpassing 40 degree Celsius, are the heat cramps, which are painful muscle spasms that occur if one is too active in hot weather.”
Symptoms of heat stroke include disorientation, rapid heartbeat, nausea, and loss of consciousness. Heat stroke demands urgent medical attention to avert severe complications such as organ failure or fatality, whereas, heat cramps stem from excessive fluid loss and depletion of essential minerals like sodium and potassium due to perspiration and generally affect the legs, arms, or abdomen. Heat cramps can be alleviated by resting in a cool environment, hydrating with electrolyte-rich fluids, and delicately stretching affected muscles, Dr Sheela added.
Explaining heat rashes, Dr Sheela said that tiny red bumps or blisters are skin problems and occurs when sweat gets trapped under the skin’s surface, often because of tight clothing. Heat rash mostly shows up in areas where the clothes rub against your skin, like the neck, chest, groin, or elbows. Heat rashes are not serious and can be prevented by wearing loose clothes and staying cool and dry. Starting from March, the health department has been gathering data on suspected heat stroke cases and deaths via the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP).
Provide heat wave compensation of Rs 5k to street vendors: AICCTU
Amidst the scorching heat, street vendors have been largely affected. Members of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) urged the government to provide every street vendor with an umbrella and be compensated with Rs 5,000 as heat allowance for the months of April and May. They also demanded that water be distributed at every marketplace and BBMP parks be kept open through the day so that vendors can beat the heat and rest at these spots. “This has a direct impact on the livelihoods of thousands of vendors. Section 31 of the Street Vendors Act, 2014 mandates that the government take steps to ensure a welfare scheme for street vendors”, said Appanna PP from AICCTU.