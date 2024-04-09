Trouble for Pralhad Joshi as seer to join poll battle from Dharwad

BENGALURU: While Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s followers had been hoping that the Dingaleshwara Swamiji would give up the fight for Lingayat assertion, the seer upped the ante and addressed the media in Bengaluru on Monday, clearly indicating that he would not withdraw from the fight.
Fakeer Dingaleshwara Swamiji, a Lingayat seer, confirmed that he would contest as an independent candidate in Dharwad against Joshi, a Brahmin, and Congress candidate Vinod Asuti, a Kuruba. On Monday, a day before the auspicious festival of Ugadi, he claimed that Joshi was drunk with power and money.
“Pralhad Joshi has crushed so many leaders, there are too many to count... Some cannot leave the confines of their house, some cannot come into public in their taluks or villages,” the Dingaleshwara Swami said.
He alleged that Joshi’s followers have hatched a conspiracy against him, but claimed that nothing would happen. He took oath that he would not wear a mala or accept garlands until he achieves what he has set out to do.
Dharwad constituency has about 19 lakh voters, of whom 6-7 lakh are Lingayats, there are about 4lakh SC/ST voters and about 3 lakh minority voters. The remaining belong to various backward castes. In the eight segments, both Congress and BJP are evenly poised -- four are held by the Congress and the other four by the BJP.
“The messaging of Dingaleshwara Swamiji is very strong, which could affect voting in North Karnataka. This is the first time in any general election that this schism has opened up. There is no leader Joshi can turn to, with BS Yediyurappa on the sidelines. They are alleging that Joshi’s high-handedness in party affairs, especially among Lingayat leaders, has led to this. Joshi has little or no community base and is dependent on Lingayat votes,’’ said political analyst BS Murthy.
The swamiji addressed the media at the Veerashaiva Mahasabha office, where he was welcomed by Mahasabha secretary Renuka Prasanna. “The swamiji has said that Joshi, who belongs to the Brahmin community which represents just 2 per cent of the population, has snatched away representation from Lingayats, who represent about 20 per cent. Lingayats have not been treated with fairness or dignity. It is our duty to support the swamiji.”