Trouble for Pralhad Joshi as seer to join poll battle from Dharwad

BENGALURU: While Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s followers had been hoping that the Dingaleshwara Swamiji would give up the fight for Lingayat assertion, the seer upped the ante and addressed the media in Bengaluru on Monday, clearly indicating that he would not withdraw from the fight.

Fakeer Dingaleshwara Swamiji, a Lingayat seer, confirmed that he would contest as an independent candidate in Dharwad against Joshi, a Brahmin, and Congress candidate Vinod Asuti, a Kuruba. On Monday, a day before the auspicious festival of Ugadi, he claimed that Joshi was drunk with power and money.

“Pralhad Joshi has crushed so many leaders, there are too many to count... Some cannot leave the confines of their house, some cannot come into public in their taluks or villages,” the Dingaleshwara Swami said.

He alleged that Joshi’s followers have hatched a conspiracy against him, but claimed that nothing would happen. He took oath that he would not wear a mala or accept garlands until he achieves what he has set out to do.