Water scarcity: Two elephants die of dehydration, third slips into Cauvery

BENGALURU: For the first time this year, two elephants have died due to health issues leading to dehydration. Due to prolonged drought, severe dry spells, water scarcity and delayed pre-monsoon showers, stress levels in forests and among wildlife are on the rise.

Officials of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) recorded the death of a 25-year old makhana (tuskless) male elephant in Bilikal state forest division, bordering Tamil Nadu. The preliminary report said the animal died due to ‘Elephant Herpes Virus’ that leads to severe dehydration.

“Postmortem revealed the animal’s organs were infected with the virus. Such animals begin thirsting for water, and due to water scarcity, the ailment and inability to walk long distances killed the animal. Around 50 per cent of water bodies in BNP have dried up and there is 50% water in the remaining water bodies,” said BNP Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Prabhakar Priyadarshi.

In another case, a 15-year-old tusker was found dead in Ramanagara Wildlife Sanctuary of metabolic acidosis, due to non-availability of food and water in the area. “The animal was first found dehydrated around four days ago, and was fed bananas, watermelon and water. Since it is a wild animal, it travelled further.

On Sunday morning, it was found dead. Postmortem revealed the animal had consumed unripened mangoes that led to indigestion and acidity. This happened because quality food and water are not available. However, farmers are crying foul as their farmlands and tanks are being raided by elephants,” said Ramanagara DCF Ramakrishna.