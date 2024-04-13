2.86 lakh aerators installed, 20 borewells for Bengaluru East amidst water crisis

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB), chairman, Ram Prasath Manohar V instructed officials to speed up the installation of aerators in government offices and public areas to reduce water wastage. The board informed that after making installation of aerators mandatory in the city, a total of 2,86,114 faucets have been installed. The board also permitted the drilling of 20 additional tubewells in Bengaluru East.

“BWSSB surveyed 714 bulk consumers who consume more than 10 lakh litres every month. Information was collected from them out of which 481 bulk consumers informed that they had already installed aerators. Officials have been instructed to conduct a proper check,” informed Manohar, after a meeting with the officials.

Meanwhile, a total of 127 users who make use of more than 10 lakh litres of water per month approached the BWSSB to supply treated water instead. The board produces 1,200 MLD of treated water every day and will provide the water available to public and private STPs near the locations of these industries.

The chairman emphasised that this would reduce the burden on the supply of Cauvery River water and encourage further use of treated water. Manohar added that a further discount on the price of treated water can be given to industries and construction companies that demand large quantities of treated water. The decision will soon be taken on the same.

BWSSB will simultaneously work on creating awareness through different campaigns to address misconceptions about the use of treated water among the people. Several complaints received about defunct tubewells were also addressed and officials have been instructed to restore those on an urgent basis. Manohar said that he will conduct a review in this regard next week and said that a third-party inspection will also be conducted on the adequate implementation of the projects.