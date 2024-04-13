Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB, apartments strike a deal for sale of treated water

BENGALURU: In an effort to ensure treated water by apartments is put to effective use, an agreement was inked on Friday between the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF). The water board will serve as the bridge between the buyer and seller through its infrastructure and manpower.
BAF is a federation of Apartment Owners Associations and Resident Welfare Associations in the city. The agreement was inked at Cauvery Bhavan with chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar signing it on behalf of the board with BAF members, said an official release.
Manohar told TNIE, “Bengaluru becomes the first in the country to sign this unique agreement. We are creating a market to sell the treated water by apartments which is otherwise wasted by letting out into canals. Apartments presently do not know how to reach out to those in need and we will facilitate that.” The city prouces 1,200 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water, of which atleast 700 MLD is generated by the apartments.
He added, “It is a win-win situation for all. For every 1,000 litres of treated water that is sold, BWSSB will get Rs 2 while BAF will get Rs 8. Those who require the water, will get it at their doorsteps. We will use tankers (private ones) and our manpower to facilitate the process.” The release said the state government had issued an order (April 3) recently permitting third parties to sell treated water.
“Following the government order, there was a shortage of facilitating agencies to efficiently supply treated water to consumers. Thereafter, the water board stepped forward to act as a link between BAF and the consumers,” While tankers will be used to supply water initially, pipelines would be used in future to supply it, it added.
This initiative will allow apartments in Bengaluru to make efficient use of treated water and offset the costs of treating water, thus reducing pressure on Cauvery water and borewells, it stated. “The decision is expected to be financially beneficial for the water board in the future,” it added.
Report: Bengaluru’s search related to water up by 101 %
Bengaluru: Finding themselves helpless, Bengalureans have now turned to the internet to address their water woes. Many localities in the city have been deprived of portable drinking water, with the summer getting hotter and drier. Findings from the latest Justdial Consumer Trends Report underscore the pressing need for immediate action from all stakeholders.
The hyper-local business search engine shows a 101 per cent increase in consumer queries related to water issues from the city. Second in line was Hyderabad with an uptick of 56 per cent in searches related to water. Among the most searched categories on the Justdial platform were water tank dealers, drinking water tanker suppliers, water tank repairs and services, and water tank cleaning services, reflecting the growing concern among consumers regarding water availability and quality.
By understanding these consumer trends, policymakers, businesses, and individuals can work collaboratively to devise solutions for water conservation and ensure a sustainable future. According to the data, water tanker businesses with a digital presence saw a surge in demand during the past quarter, highlighting the growing importance of online visibility for such vendors. By embracing the digital landscape, traditional water tanker suppliers can tap into a wider customer base and streamline their operations.