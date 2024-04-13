Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB, apartments strike a deal for sale of treated water

BENGALURU: In an effort to ensure treated water by apartments is put to effective use, an agreement was inked on Friday between the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF). The water board will serve as the bridge between the buyer and seller through its infrastructure and manpower.

BAF is a federation of Apartment Owners Associations and Resident Welfare Associations in the city. The agreement was inked at Cauvery Bhavan with chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar signing it on behalf of the board with BAF members, said an official release.

Manohar told TNIE, “Bengaluru becomes the first in the country to sign this unique agreement. We are creating a market to sell the treated water by apartments which is otherwise wasted by letting out into canals. Apartments presently do not know how to reach out to those in need and we will facilitate that.” The city prouces 1,200 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water, of which atleast 700 MLD is generated by the apartments.

He added, “It is a win-win situation for all. For every 1,000 litres of treated water that is sold, BWSSB will get Rs 2 while BAF will get Rs 8. Those who require the water, will get it at their doorsteps. We will use tankers (private ones) and our manpower to facilitate the process.” The release said the state government had issued an order (April 3) recently permitting third parties to sell treated water.