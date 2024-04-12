Bengaluru water crisis: Flats can use 50 per cent of treated water, sell rest

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has formulated guidelines for use of treated water in view of the water crisis in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

It has made it mandatory for residential complexes to use at least 50% of the treated water and the rest for commercial purposes. A gazette notification in this regard was published on April 3.

Though the authorities promoted treatment of wastewater aggressively, there has never been any clarity on the manner of using the treated water. In February, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on the floor of the House that the government would soon formulate guidelines on use of treated water.

Rainwater harvesting expert S Vishwanath welcomed the government move. “Many apartments have surplus treated water and they do not know what to do with it. They simply dispose of it (into the stormwater drains).

This can now be solved as they are permitted to sell up to 50% of treated water. That is, if they do not have a demand for internal use. It has the potential now to create a market for treated water.”