Father of accused in Hubballi murder seeks harshest punishment, apologizes to victim's family

HUBBALLI: Demanding maximum punishment for his son, the father of 23-year-old Fayaz, who allegedly killed the daughter of a Congress councillor inside a college campus in Hubballi, has apologised to the victim's family and said his son should be given strict punishment.

Baba Saheb Subani, a school teacher and Fayaz's father told media on Saturday that he came to know about the incident around 6 pm on Thursday and was completely shocked and shattered with his son's act.

"He (Fayaz) should be punished in a way that no one dares to do such a thing in future. With folded hands, I apologise to Neha's family members. She was like my daughter," he said with teary eyes.

Subani said that he and his wife have been living separately for the past six years and that Fayaz stayed with his mother and called him whenever he needed money.

He last spoke to his son about three months ago.

Fayaz's father recalled that around eight months ago, Neha's family had called him to inform that his son was troubling their daughter.

Admitting that his son made a mistake, he said that Fayaz and Neha loved each other and were in a relationship.