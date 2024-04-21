Modi does not deserve to be PM, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

KOLAR: “Educated youth have decided that Narendra Modi is nalayak (unfit) as Prime Minister. Will you vote for such a person? After being elected for 10 years, he did not get anything for the country, but is asking for your votes again this time.

Does BJP have the moral authority to ask for votes again,” asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a public rally at Sidlaghatta, falling under the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday. “Modi suggested that unemployed youth should sell pakodas.

Fulfilled our promises, Vote for us, says CM

Siddaramaiah had assured the youth that he would provide two crore jobs a year. They believed that and voted for him. When all those voters, who had completed their degrees, asked for jobs, he said, ‘go sell pakodas’. Isn’t that a great betrayal of the youth of the country? Should we have a Prime Minister to teach us how to sell pakodas,’’ he asked.

Campaigning for Congress candidate KV Gowtham, the chief minister asked, “What was the price of petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilisers, pulses and cooking oil before Modi came to power? What is it now?’’

He said, “The Congress government in the state is putting Rs 4,000-6,000 in the pocket of each family every month. We have fulfilled our promises. Vote for us. We will respect your vote and put the benefits of development in your pocket and your account. If you vote for Congress, you will get Rs 1.5 lakh a year.

The money will go into the bank accounts of women heads of households. Compare this with what you got for 10 years. All you got from PM Modi was a pile of lies and betrayal. Loans of farmers of the entire country will be waived off if Congress comes to power. We will give Rs 1 lakh to unemployed youth and assured support price to farmers for their crops.”

He said, “Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge have signed a letter announcing 25 such guarantees. These letters will reach you soon.”